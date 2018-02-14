US retail sales unexpectedly fell in January, according to data from the Commerce Department. Sales were down 0.3%, missing expectations of a 0.2% rise and posting their biggest drop in nearly a year. Meanwhile, December's month-on-month change was revised down to a flat reading from 0.4% growth. Excluding autos, retail sales were flat, and excluding autos and gasoline, sales were down 0.2%. Excluding autos, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales were flat on the month ...

