Henderson, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2018) - AIM Exploration (OTC Pink: AEXE) (the "Company"), an SEC reporting public company listed as OTC PINK: AEXE, informs of a correction from yesterday's release that the price range of anthracite is $100 to $400, not $100 to $4000.

Additionally the Company expands its business plan on research and development of a Cryptocurrency coin to be backed by the value of its coal reserves.

The company has retained LP Capital Group to assist in the research and development of a commodity based digital currency coin. http://lp-capitalgroup.com/

Aim Exploration has approximately 104,000,000 metric tonnes of coal, according to a non-compliant 43-101 Spanish Technical Geological report. The price of Anthracite ranges from $100 to $400 per metric tonne. The deposits have an estimated value of $10,400,000,000 recoverable at today's market prices.

Proposed names are CoalCoin, EnergyCoin or CommodityCoin.

The blockchain research is devoted to ERC20 compliant smart contracts backed by coal reserves. We have looked into many varieties of options to enter the Cryptocurrency market and feel that Ethereum, verified via EtherScan is a very good candidate to proceed with developing the coin and go to market or making an entirely new whitepaper "Proof of State" coin. Ethereum has successful coins such as EOS ($9.07), POPULUS ($26.63), OmiseGO ($12.72), and Augur ($52.29)

Anthracite coal is a desirable mineral for steel making and is clean burning. The Department of Energy of the United States has reported in November 2017 that it has found concentrations of rare earth elements in coal. The rare earth elements are used in the manufacturing of cell phones, batteries, and high-end electronics.

More information here:

https://energy.gov/articles/high-concentrations-rare-earth-elements-found-american-coal-basins

Due to the recent discovery of rare earth elements in coal, the company has a plan, following the results of Energy.gov, to investigate whether our mines have REE deposits to warrant the research and development of a Rare Earth Element coin as well.

In addition AIM is working with potential coal buyers worldwide who have displayed a great deal of interest setting up long term supply contracts. It is anticipated that a world buyer will be visiting the mine site in the near future to review the logistics AIM has set up and carry out some additional testing to ascertain the anthracite meets their requirements.

About AIM Exploration

The Company owns mining concessions in Peru reported to be rich in Anthracite coal. The company plans to mine 1,000 hectares of land. Putting this into perspective: 1,000 hectares is three times the size of Central Park. We have expertise in business, mining, and legal with our distinguished board of directors. We have amicable relationships with all parties involved in mining in Peru. We are an SEC reporting publicly traded company with the symbol (OTC: AEXE).

Forward-Looking Statements

