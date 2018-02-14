The Sigfox network now reaches over 803 million people worldwide and continues to grow by 30 million each month

6 million objects will be connected to the Sigfox network by the end of the year

Today, Sigfox, the world's leading IoT connectivity service, unveiled its 2017 results and its ambitions for the year ahead.

A closer look at 2017

2017 was marked by strong growth for the French company, with the expansion of its network to 45 countries earlier this month, and the continued and widespread adoption of its technology. The number of objects connected to the Sigfox network rose by 65% in 2017 and now stands at a total of 2.5 million. The company's revenue has also increased by more than 56% since 2017, reaching 50 million euros.

2017 was a landmark year for Sigfox and the IoT ecosystem. "There is tremendous value in IoT, which lies in the data that is generated by millions of connected objects across the globe. It's up to us to turn this golden opportunity into a multi-billion dollar industry, just like we did with petrol a century ago," said Ludovic Le Moan, Co-Founder and CEO of Sigfox. "Our challenge for the next few years will be to lower the cost of collecting that data to close to zero."

Sigfox 2018 roadmap

In 2018, Sigfox plans to further leverage the power of the data collected across its network, with the aim of reaching 60 countries and over a billion people worldwide. The company also plans to connect up to 6 million objects by the end of the year, with the long-term ambition of positioning itself as a key B2B data provider.

Sigfox also plans to strengthen its adoption and evangelisation strategy, driven by Raouti Chehih, who joined the company in July 2017 and co-founded EuraTechnologies, the largest start-up incubator in Europe. Today, Sigfox announced the launch of Hacking House, a first of its kind project that will bring together students from around the world to learn about IoT and Sigfox's pioneering technology.

"In order to foster the true value of data across the world, we need a strong ecosystem," said Raouti Chehih, Chief Adoption Evangelisation Officer. "This project perfectly illustrates Sigfox's vision of a global network of students who are able to find innovative solutions to the real-life challenges facing our customers. Hacking House is much more than an accelerator we are creating the IoT champions of tomorrow."

The project will kick-off with a Summer Camp in San Francisco in June and the class of 2018 will then start the programme in September. Each class will follow the programme for 3 months, during which 30 students will get the chance to work on 10 different projects. Sigfox plans to open two new Hacking Houses in 2018, in Europe and Asia, and 50 more within the next three years.

About Sigfox

Sigfox is the world's leading IoT service provider thanks to its global network that connects billions of devices to the Internet while consuming as little energy as possible, as simply as possible. Sigfox's unique approach to device-to-cloud communications addresses the three greatest barriers to global IoT adoption: cost, energy consumption, and global scalability.

Today, the network is present in 45 countries and on track to cover 60 by 2018. With millions of objects connected and a rapidly growing partner ecosystem, Sigfox empowers companies to move their business model towards more digital services. Founded in 2010 by Ludovic Le Moan and Christophe Fourtet, the company is headquartered in Labège near Toulouse, France's "IoT Valley". Sigfox also has offices in Paris, Madrid, Munich, Boston, San Francisco, Dubai, Singapore, Sao Paulo and Tokyo.

