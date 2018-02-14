The "Global Hearing Implants Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global hearing implants market to grow at a CAGR of 9.73% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing focus on emerging markets. The emerging markets of South America and APAC, especially in Brazil, Mexico, India, and China have wide opportunity for marketing hearing implants. The prevalence of disabling hearing loss is higher in APAC and Sub-Saharan Africa. The number of people adopting hearing implants in these regions is very less due to the lack of awareness about the hearing implants and its benefits. The growth of healthcare expenditure is leading to increased adoption of innovative and technologically advanced hearing implants in emerging markets. Further, the cosmetic and aesthetic appeal of hearing implants are attracting the customers to adopt these devices.

One of the major drivers for this market is the increasing prevalence of hearing loss. The prevalence of hearing loss is significantly increasing in both developed and developing countries.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High cost of hearing implants.

Key Vendors

Cochlear

MED-EL

Sonova

William Demant

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation by Product Type

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers and Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

