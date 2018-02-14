Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE/Euronext Paris: PM) will host a live audio webcast of a presentation by André Calantzopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Jacek Olczak, Chief Operating Officer and Martin King, Chief Financial Officer, at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference at www.pmi.com/2018cagny on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at approximately 9:00 a.m. ET.

The webcast will provide live audio of the entire PMI session and will be in a listen-only mode.

The audio webcast may also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI's free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available at www.pmi.com/2018cagny until 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 22, 2018.

Presentation slides and script will also be available at www.pmi.com/2018cagny.

Philip Morris International: Who We Are

We are a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States of America. We're building our future on smoke-free products that are a much better consumer choice than continuing to smoke cigarettes. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, we aim to ensure that our smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. Our vision is that these products ultimately replace cigarettes to the benefit of adult smokers, society, our company and our shareholders. For more information, see www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180214005922/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

New York: +1 (917) 663 2233

Lausanne: +41 (0)58 242 4666

or

Media:

Lausanne: +41 (0)58 242 4500