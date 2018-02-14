16th Annual Family Forum Kicks off in Sharjah

SHARJAH, UAE, February 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, the 16th edition of the Annual Family Forum has been inaugurated at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC).

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/642045/16th_Annual_Family_Forum.jpg )



Themed "By Morality, Nations are Built," the Family Forum will run until 15 February.

The inauguration saw the attendance of Khawla Al Mullah, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council, Moudi bint Mohammed Al Shamsi, Head of Family Development Centres (FDC) and Head of the Supreme Committee of the Forum, Sheikha Dr Tahani Jassim Al Sabah, Sheikha Noura bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, and numerous academics and experts on family affairs, as well as representatives of various media institutions in the country.

On the occasion, Moudi bint Mohammed Al Shamsi delivered a speech in which she valued the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, to treat family as a top priority, given that the strength of a community comes from the strength of its families.

She pointed to the role of the Family Development Centres, as well as Sharjah's Family Guidance Centre, in setting up the first Family Court in the UAE.

She also highlighted community initiatives launched by the FDC, including Mawaddah (Affection), Ajyal (Generations), Jeeran (Neighbours) and 960 Minutes.

Al Shamsi concluded by thanking all the institutions and individuals assisting the Centres in continuing their family-targeted efforts.

Moza Al Shehhi, Director of the FDC branches, gave a presentation on 'The Reality of Ethical Values', a statistical field study conducted by the Department of Research and Knowledge to identify the views of society members on prevailing moral values. The study included 1340 questionnaires.

A specialised workshop was presented to media professionals by Mohammed Al Hammadi, Editor-in-Chief of Al Ittihad Newspaper, and Professor Daoud Mohammed Hassan.

Sheikha Dr Tahani Jassim Al Sabah concluded the first day of the Forum with another specialised workshop on the role of the family in the development of ethical standards.

The second day of the Family Forum, comprising a variety of activities, working papers and training workshops, will take place at Al Dhaid Hall in the Central Region in Sharjah, while the third day at Oceanic Khorfakkan.