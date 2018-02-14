The global lettuce organic tea market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global lettuce organic tea market by product that includes lettuce organic tea bag, bottled lettuce organic tea, and loose/powder lettuce organic tea. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: health benefits of organic lettuce tea

The increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of lettuce organic tea is promoting the consumption of organic lettuce tea among consumers. Organic lettuce tea is rich in flavonoids that are capable of fighting against free radicals present in the body. This helps in slowing down aging. Another benefit of lettuce organic tea is its diuretic effect. Diuresis causes increased production of urine. Diuretic effect facilitates the elimination of liquid that is a by-product of metabolism. Moreover, it helps in controlling problems such as cystitis, obesity, and cellulite.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for non-alcoholic beveragesresearch, "Organic lettuce contains low calories that help in controlling appetite and decreasing the urge to eat. It also acts as a natural sedative and works as a powerful analgesic that has the power to reduce the pain caused by accidents or blows. Additionally, it is quite helpful in relieving headaches. Many consumers across the globe have started consuming lettuce organic tea due to these health benefits."

Market trend: popularity of organic beverages

Consumers across the globe are gaining interest in consuming organic beverages, and this is anticipated to impact the global lettuce organic tea market positively. The growing inclination toward lettuce organic tea is because of the growing interest of the consumers toward organic beverages. Furthermore, organic teas are free of pesticides and fertilizers, and therefore, they are safe for human health. Organic tea is becoming popular among consumers as it is particularly suited for people suffering from obesity, heart diseases, and high cholesterol. Also, the increasing consumer demand for healthy beverages is promoted by sustainable agricultural practices.

Market challenge: home preparation of lettuce tea

Lettuce tea can be easily prepared in homes using organically grown lettuce from backyards or kitchen gardens. The growing trend of preparing lettuce tea in homes is a major challenge for the global lettuce organic tea market. The lettuce that is used for preparing lettuce tea in homes is usually free of chemical fertilizers. This makes the homemade lettuce tea fully organic and safe. Also, there is an increase in the cultivation of organic lettuce in homes, which is fostering the consumption of homemade lettuce tea.

Some of the major companies in the global lettuce organic tea market:

Amber's Organics

BOTANICAL PRODUCTS

Complex Beverage

Indigo Herbs

Wildlettuce.com

Tea Haven

