American International Ventures, Inc.: AIVN Has Solidaridad Mining Concession for Sale

LITHIA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / American International Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: AIVN). The Board of Directors of AIVN announced that our Chief Executive Officer Jose Garcia has received power of attorney to represent the owners of the concession Solidarity (220315).

Jose Garcia, CEO of AIVN, stated, "We are thrilled to announce that American International Ventures, Inc. has the exclusivity to promote and negotiate for the sale of the Solidaridad Project to any mining company. Also, we are contacting mining companies that may be interested in a joint venture with AIVN in developing the project."

American International Ventures, Inc. (AIVN) is a gold and silver mining company with a focus on acquiring historic mines in operator friendly regions of the United States and Mexico. AIVN's flagship mining property, "The Mother Lode" in Baja California, Mexico, is an enormous mining district, with a rich history starting at the turn of the 20th century. Only 10% of the property has been tested for gold; the areas have returned consistently high-grade results.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information Concerning Mineral Resources

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement and cost of mining programs, anticipated exploration and metallurgical test program results, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves, the potential for any mining or production are to be considered forward-looking statements. Except as required by the Federal Securities law, AIVN does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements contained herein after the date hereof.

Company Contact:

Jack Wagenti, Chairman

Phone: 813- 260- 2866

Web Site: http://www.aivn.co

E-mail: jackwagenti@aivn.co

SOURCE: American International Ventures, Inc.