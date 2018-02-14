Investor meeting on 23 February 2018 Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will publish its Consolidated Financial Statements for 2017 and fourth quarter results after market closing on Thursday 22 February 2018.



Eimskip invites investors and market participants to a meeting where Gylfi Sigfússon, CEO, and Hilmar Pétur Valgardsson, CFO, will present the company's financial results for 2017 and the fourth quarter results.



The meeting will be held on Friday 23 February 2018 at the company's headquarters in Korngardar 2 in Reykjavík and starts at 8:30 a.m. (GMT). Breakfast will be served from 8:15.



Documents and a recording of the meeting (in Icelandic) will be available after the meeting on Eimskip's investor relations website, www.eimskip.com/investors.