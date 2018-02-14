

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In the weeks following the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), American companies have announced wage increases, bonuses, retirement account contributions, as well as signaling increased plans for investment in workers and equipment.



As of February 12, more than 350 companies have announced over $150 billion in intended investments at home, and $4.2 billion in bonuses paid to more than 4 million U.S. workers, the Council of Economic Advisers said in a statement.



This include the largest U.S. company by market capitalization, the largest U.S. bank by assets, and the largest U.S. employer. The Council of Economic Advisers estimates that the total increase in annual wages and salaries resulting from tax reform will reach $4,000 per household.



When implemented, the capital investment announced by these companies, and by other companies incentivized to invest in American again, will help boost U.S. workers' productivity and raise their take-home pay, according to the Council.



In addition, nearly 30 million customers can expect to see reductions in monthly electric and/or gas bills, as dozens of American utilities have announced intentions to reduce rates since the TCJA was passed, it added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX