SafeWaters Underwriting Managers: SafeWaters Expands Marine Offering to Include Cargo, Hull & Machinery, and Marine Liabilities Coverages

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / SafeWaters Underwriting Managers ("SafeWaters") is pleased to announce a new delegated authority underwriting agreement to provide the U.S. and Latin American markets with an expanded, comprehensive insurance offering of Ocean Marine products backed by Aspen Insurance, the insurance segment of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited ("Aspen").

Effective immediately, SafeWaters will provide Cargo Coverage (including Logistics and Project Cargo) in the U.S. and Latin America, and Hull & Machinery and Marine Liabilities in Latin America.

Jorge Pecci, President and CEO of SafeWaters, said, "With the support of Pat Hickey and his team at Aspen, we are bringing the capacity and strong security of one of the global leaders of specialty lines to our clients. Aspen's sound underwriting and risk management principles and their exceptional reputation in the marine sector will help to provide an expanded suite of coverage."

Pat Hickey, Executive Vice President and Head of U.S. Marine, Aspen Insurance, commented, "The SafeWaters team has a proven track record of risk management and industry expertise. We look forward to a long-term collaboration that delivers tailor-made solutions to the Ocean Marine insurance buyer."

"We are very excited about our new underwriting agreement with Aspen Insurance," stated SafeWaters Cargo Insurance Senior Vice President, Jose Harfuch. "We both prioritize technical underwriting and focus on loss prevention services to help our customers manage their risk exposures more effectively. This new agreement puts Aspen's strong financial ratings and deep marine industry knowledge to work with our marine underwriting expertise and specialized claims management experience."

Jorge Pecci can be reached at: Jorge.Pecci@safewatersmarine.com, +1 312 651 4411

Jose Harfuch can be reached at: Jose.Harfuch@safewatersmarine.com, +1 312 635 5983

Visit SafeWaters Underwriting Managers at www.safewatersmarine.com.

About SafeWaters Underwriting Managers

SafeWaters specializes in yacht insurance solutions, providing yacht owners with tailor-made global products and local service. SafeWaters provides, through Smooth Waters, dedicated marine claims and consultancy services and works with customers to minimize the chances of a loss. SafeWaters collaborates directly with leading specialist agents and brokers in the marine market to bring together the most knowledgeable team to best serve the customer. www.safewatersmarine.com

SafeWaters Underwriting Managers is a series of RSG Underwriting Managers, LLC (RSGUM). RSGUM is a Delaware series limited liability company and a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC, specializing in underwriting management and other services for insurance products distributed through brokers and agents. In California: RSG Insurance Services, LLC, Lic. #0E50879. © 2018 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC www.ryansg.com/RSGUM

SOURCE: SafeWaters Underwriting Managers