The global medical disposable gloves marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global medical disposable gloves market based on end-user which includes hospitals and clinics, diagnostics centers, and others. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: rising concern for safety and hygiene

Safety and hygiene are growing concerns among healthcare users to avoid hospital-acquired infection (HAIs). These infections grow rapidly in current healthcare facilities owing to the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, medical emergencies, disease outbreaks, and a number of hospital admissions. To avoid the spread of HAIs, various protective medical products, including medical gloves, facemask, aprons and other safety devices are used.

To implement best practices in hospitals and other healthcare facilities, medical disposable gloves are classified and regulated by the Food and Drug administration (FDA) as medical devices. Based on the FDA classifications, medical disposable gloves are broadly classified as medical-grade non-sterile examination gloves and sterile surgical gloves. Sterile surgical glovesmust meet FDA standards for sterility assurance and are less likely than nonsterile examination gloves to harbor pathogens that may contaminate an operative wound. However, general purpose utility gloves are not regulated by FDA because they are not promoted for medical use.

Market trend: growing number of end-users

Many diagnostic laboratories are emerging to cater to the large disease burden that is prevailing globally. The increase in small hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) is increasing the number of diagnostic laboratories where all facilities for testing are available. The use of medical disposables, including medical disposable gloves, in these diagnostic laboratories, reduces the contamination of patient samples and helps in reducing HAI.

"The increase in preventive medicine and pharmacogenomics is increasing the number of diagnostic laboratories as pharmacogenomics require complete profiling of diseases by using gene studies. These diagnostic measures require high precision and care while profiling. Therefore, the increasing number of diagnostic laboratories can help in the growth of the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices research

Market challenge: increasing disposable waste and environmental damage

Medical waste is a growing concern, as it is difficult to discard and is filling up landfills. Most of the medical waste is generated due to the use of disposable items that are generated in operating rooms or through surgical procedures. Extra precautions are taken during surgery by using sterile disposable products to prevent surgical site infection (SSI). Unused disposables that were opened from the package are discarded to prevent the spread of infection.

