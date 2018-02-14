

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has criticized India for charging high import tax on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, even calling it 'unfair trade practices.'



Trump noted that the US charges no tax on Indian bike imports and that India's new tax was an example of 'unfair' trade practices. Trump has urged the US to fight back by imposing 'reciprocal taxes.'



'We have so many countries where we made a product, they make a product, they pay a tremendous - we pay a tremendous tax to get into their countries - motorcycles, Harley Davidson - it goes into a certain country. I won't mention the fact that it happens to be India, in this case,' Trump said.



'And a great gentleman called me from India and he said, we have just reduced the tariff on motorcycles, reduced it down to 50 percent - 5-0 - from 75, and even 100 percent. And we have - if you are Harley Davidson, you have 50 to 75 percent tax, tariff to get your motorcycle, your product in. And yet they sell thousands and thousands of motorcycles, which a lot of people don't know, from India into the United States. You know what our tax is? Nothing.'



'I'm not blaming India. I think it's great that they can get away with it. I don't know why people allowed them to get away with it, but there's an example that's very unfair,' Trump said while talking to lawmakers in the White House.



On Monday, the Indian government had lowered customs duty on imported Completely Built Unit (CBU) motorcycles bikes to 50 per cent. Earlier, the import duty on bikes with engine capacity of 800cc or less was 60 percent and on bikes with capacity of 800cc or more was 75 percent.



