January 29, 2018



The board of Tryg has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 16, 2018, approves an extraordinary dividend of DKK 3.31 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of DKK 1.60 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 19, 2018. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and futures in Tryg (TRYG).



