BGIS Global Integrated Solutions: BGIS to acquire a large portfolio of Carillion facilities management contracts in the United Kingdom

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGIS, a leading global real estate and facility management services provider, announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Special Manager for the Official Receiver to acquire a large portfolio of Carillion facility management contracts in the United Kingdom.

Under the terms of the transaction, BGIS will acquire a portfolio of UK contracts for the delivery of services in the hospital, education, justice, transport and emergency services markets. The transaction is subject to closing conditions, and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018.

"We are excited to welcome the more than 2500 Carillion employees that will join the BGIS team upon closing," said Gord Hicks, Chief Executive Officer, BGIS. "This deal provides continuity of services for a large number of customers providing critical infrastructure within the UK Market. Our team is looking forward to engaging both customers and employees in the days ahead to effect the transaction and ensure a smooth transition."

"BGIS has a long-established track record of serving federal and regional government as well as large corporate clients and onboarding complex, multi-site contracts around the world," said Mark Marquis, Chief Commercial Officer BGIS. "With this transaction, we look forward to building a large presence in the UK facilities management market and providing customers with the same industry leading service and capabilities that we do throughout the globe."

With this acquisition, BGIS continues to execute on its strategy of creating a global technically-focused real estate and facilities management services provider.

About BGIS:

BGIS is a leading global provider of integrated facility management services with a focus on providing technical facility services. With a combined team of over 7,000 globally, BGIS relentlessly focuses on enabling innovation through the service it delivers. Globally, BGIS manages over 320 million square feet of client portfolios across 30,000+ locations in North America, Europe, Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Further information is available at www.bgis.com.

BGIS is a subsidiary of Brookfield Business Partners, a business services and industrial company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low-cost production. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges (NYSE:BBU) (TSX:BBU.UN). BGIS and BBU are subsidiaries of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. ("Brookfield"), (TSX:BAM.A), (NYSE:BAM), (Euronext:BAMA), a global asset management company focused on property, infrastructure, renewable power, and operating companies with over $250 billion in assets under management in North and South America, Europe and Australasia. Brookfield has been a long-term investor in the UK with over £25 billion invested across property, infrastructure, renewable power and critical service businesses in the UK market.

