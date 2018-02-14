Challenger law firm Keystone Law issued a pre-close trading update ahead of its maiden final results for the year ended 31 January on Wednesday. The AIM-traded firm said it continued to trade "strongly" through the period, adding that it expected to report profits which would be comfortably ahead of current market expectation. "As outlined at the time of the group's IPO in November, Keystone is well-positioned to establish itself as one of the leading UK mid-market law firms with a clear and ...

