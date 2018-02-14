Blow & Drive Interlock Corp.: BDIC Ready to Launch Badgecam

BDIC - Expanding Product Line-Personal Body Camera for your Security

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / Based in Los Angeles, CA, Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. (OTCQB: BDIC) is pleased to introduce BADGECAM - a body worn camera similar to the models law enforcement officers utilize but for the intention to protect anyone at anytime. How many instances have you been in a situation where it should have been recorded, but your phone was not a viable option? On site cameras are not able to protect people from many forms of harassment, as many are installed too far from the event or do not record audio. The BADGECAM can be heavily incorporated by HR departments, security personnel, counter staff, or any other jobs that come with a potential confrontation. The BADGECAM will become an essential preventative measure against workplace violence, discrimination, or personal/sexual harassment.

Now with BDIC's new BADGECAM, anyone can instantly start recording up to 6 hours of high quality video and audio with just a single pull. Weighing in at only 5.5oz., a BADGECAM is designed to be affixed to any article of clothing, such as your shirt, jacket, or belt. You are also able to insert any standard ID or personalized card in the slot in front of the badge for display. The BADGECAM's affordability ensures that any individual or company can decide to provide additional protection for themselves or their employees.





BDIC plans to launch the BADGECAM between Q2 and Q3 of 2018. In addition to BDIC'S ever expanding product line, the BADGECAM will help the company fulfill its strong growth potential. BDIC continues to be a leader and innovator in the criminal offender monitoring industry with all of its products, including the development of the first wireless alcohol ignition interlock to the market.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This report may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of mentioned company to be materially different from the statements made herein.

Blow and Drive Interlock Corporation

5503 Cahuenga Blvd #203

North Hollywood CA 91601

(877) 238-4492

www.blowanddrive.com

SOURCE: Blow and Drive Interlock Corporation