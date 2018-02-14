The latest market research report by Technavio on the global tissue scaffolds market predicts a CAGR of around 12% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global tissue scaffolds market based on product (natural tissue scaffolds and synthetic tissue scaffolds) and application (musculoskeletal, dermatological, cardiovascular, and others), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global tissue scaffolds market, according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences researchers:

Growing occurrence of chronic and acute wounds: a major market driver

Increasing technological advances: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global tissue scaffolds market with 65% share in 2017

Growing occurrence of chronic and acute wounds is one of the major factors driving the global tissue scaffolds market There is an increasing global prevalence of acute wounds such as surgical and traumatic wounds (abrasion, puncture, laceration, and incision) and chronic wounds such as venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers, and pressure ulcers. It is estimated that more than 250 million acute wounds are treated every year.

Chronic wounds are a significant burden on patients, healthcare professionals, and the healthcare system. The incidence of several musculoskeletal disorders and bone injuries due to arthritis, and osteoporosis, along with serious limb trauma injuries requiring hospitalization is increasing. Individuals suffering from such conditions are increasingly adopting tissue engineering methods for treatment, which is driving the global tissue scaffolds market.

Increasing technological advances: emerging market trend

There is an increasing trend of technological advances in the global tissue scaffolds market. The introduction of 3D printing or additive manufacturing is increasingly being adopted for manufacturing scaffolds as it allows the researcher to control the size, shape, pore size, geometry, and mechanical properties of the scaffold. Additionally, the integration of computer-assisted design and modern medical imaging allows customized designing of scaffolds.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio fororthopedics and medical devices research, "There is an increasing focus on the development of scaffolds containing nanomaterials as they can mimic the architecture of the normal extracellular matrix containing both nanofibers and microfibers. This encourages the cellular component of the tissue engineering construct to behave in a biologically appropriate fashion."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the Americas dominated the global tissue scaffolds market with a CAGR of 65%, followed by EMEA and APAC in 2016. Although APAC had the smallest market share, it is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period to increase its market share by 0.5%.

