Cellnovo Group (Paris:CLNV) ("Cellnovo" CLNV: EN Paris), a medical technology company marketing the first mobile, connected, all-in-one diabetes management system, announces the publication of the results of a retrospective study1 highlighting the efficacy of Cellnovo's Diabetes Management System. The detailed results of the study will be presented at a symposium on February 16, 2018 as part of the Advanced Technologies Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) conference for diabetes professionals.

The study was carried out based on anonymised data collected in real time via Cellnovo's secure online platform.

Part of the study, conducted on 143 adults between the year 2013 and the summer of 2017, demonstrated that the Cellnovo System enabled a reduction in the number of hypoglycemic events from an average of 3.4 to 2.4 events per week (29%) over a median follow-up period of 1 year. The same analysis was performed on a smaller group of adolescents, and the results showed a significant reduction in hypoglycemic events, a reduction on average of 3.8 to 2.3 events per week (39%) over a median follow-up period of 1 year.

This study also included an analysis of the available HbA1c data for 30 adult patients using the Cellnovo System over a median period of 10 months, which showed a significant improvement in glycated hemoglobin2

Sophie Baratte, Chief Executive Officer of Cellnovo, commented: "We are delighted with the results of this real-life study on people with type I diabetes. The study provides further evidence that our system has a truly positive impact on patients' clinical condition, in addition to the other benefits offered by our system, which contribute to an improved quality of life for people with diabetes. The ATTD conference is an important meeting of the world's leading experts in diabetes, and we are delighted that Cellnovo has been given the opportunity to present its system at a dedicated symposium during the event."

1 Hautier-Suply O, Friedmann Y, Shapley J. A retrospective review of the clinical characteristics and blood glucose data from Cellnovo System users using data collected from the Cellnovo Online Platform. European Endocrinol, 2018;14(1):Epub ahead of print. http://www.touchendocrinology.com/articles/retrospective-review-clinical-characteristics-and-blood-glucose-data-cellnovo-system-users

2 Glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) is measured using a blood test to monitor diabetes mellitus. Type 1 diabetes is a category of diabetes, a chronic condition caused by insufficient production or a failure to produce insulin by the pancreas. Patients with poorly controlled diabetes have a higher rate of glycated hemoglobin in the blood. This rate is stated as a percentage or in millimoles per mole (mmol/mol). The percentage of HbA1c thus reflects the average glycemic control over the previous three months. It is used by physicians to adjust treatment, when necessary, and in clinical trials to measure the effectiveness of a treatment on glycemic control and the risk of cardiovascular complications. The target HbA1c recommended in Europe and the United States is less than 7% (53mmol/mol).

