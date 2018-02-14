3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor events:

Citi's 2018 Global Industrials Conference in Miami, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Inge G. Thulin, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, will speak at 10:15 a.m. EST.

in Miami Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Inge G. Thulin, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, will speak at 9:10 a.m. EST. Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London, England, on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Mike Roman, executive vice president and chief operating officer, will speak at 1:55 p.m. GMT.

These events will be webcast live, and replays of each will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

