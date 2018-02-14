MarijuanaStocks.com: Marijuana Stocks Gaining Ground After Latest Press

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / Marijuana stocks have been gaining mass appeal over the years but 2018 could mark a turning point for the industry. The real "Green Rush" may be right in front of our eyes as sales have now managed to hit more than $8 billion in 2017 according to Cannabis investment research firm ArcView. This is up more than 20% from the previous year in 2016 and what could be more impressive is that this growth isn't expected to slow down one bit.

The research firm also estimates that sales could grow by nearly 30% by the end of 2021 to reach $22.6 billion. Investors are obviously beginning to target this arena ahead of Canada's legalization efforts for recreational marijuana on a national scale later this year and new ETFs have been popping up to diversify themselves to take advantage of this new boom. Two stocks have begun to gain awareness of investors this week, which include the likes of LeafBuyer Technologies (OTCQB: LBUY) as well as PotNetwork Holdings (OTC PINK: POTN).

LeafBuyer Technologies ("LBUY")

Market Cap: $74.9M, current share price: $2.00

LBUY is a technology-based cannabis marketing company that has one of the most comprehensive online sources for cannabis deals and specials, Leafbuyer.com. The site connects consumers with dispensaries. The company also operates one of the largest cannabis-based employment boards in the industry. But on February 14, the company released press that has added a new feature to its offering.

LBUY announced that it has launched development of a large-scale platform based on blockchain technology. A feature of the new technology will allow users to register and participate in "Special Deals" only offered to them through the New Program. "Blockchain technology will enable the company to track online-to-offline (O2O) traffic and subsequently increase revenue for our clients," said Leafbuyer CEO Kurt Rossner.

PotNetwork Holdings ("POTN")

Market Cap: $176.49M, current share price: $.75

Earlier this week, POTN announced the highest monthly sales results thus far, entering 2018 with $2,190,000 in revenues, a 50% increase over December's revenues of $1,460,000. The company's subsidiary, Diamond CBD, focuses on the research, development, and multi-national marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives.

"We have moved into 2018 with continuing growth in our sales results, which has heightened our expectations for the year. In 2017, we experienced steady growth and with January's sales reflecting continued month-over-month revenue gains, we are further encouraged that our overall product line and business strategies are working and on-target. These results prove that we are experiencing increasing consumer and reseller acceptance and preference of our product line, which we are committed to continue to refine and expand," stated Chief Executive Officer, Richard Goulding, MD.

