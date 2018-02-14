This study paves the way for the design of innovative DSG sensing instruments for dental surgery

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that develops and markets instruments designed to secure the placement of surgical implants, has announced together with Adin Dental Implant Systems and its subsidiary, Confident Ltd., the successful completion of a key milestone in the validation of prototypes for dental surgery, results of their collaboration as published last July. Adin's Group companies, develop, manufacture and market premium innovative dental solutions in more than 60 countries worldwide.

The in-vitro study performed in Henderson, Nevada by three world renowned dental surgeons, demonstrates how DSG allows for accurate pilot hole drilling in the upper jaw, avoiding sinus breach.

Olivier Frezal, VP Technical Operation at SpineGuard declares: "We are very satisfied by this result that quantifies for the first time the benefits of our technology in dental surgery. Thanks to its ability to measure electrical conductivity of tissues locally and in real time, DSG allows to optimize the pilot hole trajectory for implant placement respecting the sensitive anatomical structures".

"Confident Ltd. is a company established by Adin and Professor Adi Lorean in order to develop and commercialize the DSG technology in the dental field. The results of the in-vitro study which took place in Nevada, have surpassed our expectations and lead us to believe that we will be able to present innovative and revolutionary products based on the DSG technology earlier than anticipated", concludes Erez Cohen, CEO of Adin

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard's mission is to make spine surgery safer by bringing real-time digital technology into the operating room. Its primary objective is to establish its proprietary DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) technology as the global standard of surgical care, starting with safer screw placement in spine surgery and then in other surgeries. PediGuard, the first device designed using DSG, was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. It is the world's first and only handheld device capable of alerting surgeons to potential pedicular or vertebral breaches. Over 60,000 surgical procedures have been performed worldwide with DSG enabled devices. Numerous studies published in peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits that PediGuard delivers to patients, surgical staff and hospitals. SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG platform through strategic partnerships with innovative medical device companies and the development of smart instruments and implants. SpineGuard has offices in San Francisco and Paris. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com.

Adin was founded in 2001 by Eyal Milman and Yechezkel Adin. Adin's Group companies provide a wide set of solutions and services to doctors and laboratories. Adin's Group companies develop, manufacture and sell products and services in the dental field to more than 60 countries around the world. The Adin Group employs over 160 workers in Israel, and a further 100 employees worldwide. The Adin Group strives to be at the forefront of technology, to seek and manufacture innovative technological solutions for the benefit of its customers worldwide, and provide high-quality products and services that allow the treat of any case with unmatched success rates, whilst ensuring the entire assortment of its dental solutions is accessible and affordable to every clinician and every patient anywhere. Among other things, the Adin Group has developed an Intra-Oral Scanner that will lead doctors into the digital world.

