Technavio's latest market research report on the global ultra-high performance concrete market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180214005146/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global ultra-high performance concrete market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global ultra-high performance concrete market will grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period. The benefits of ultra-high-performance concrete are driving the growth of the market.

Ultra-high performance concrete exhibits excellent properties, which are leading to its increased demand in various applications such as military construction, building construction, anti-detonating construction, and the construction of roads and bridges.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing demand for reactive powder concrete as one of the key emerging trends driving the global ultra-high performance concrete market

Increasing demand for reactive powder concrete

Reactive powder concrete (RPC) is an evolving composite material, and it is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the global ultra-high performance concrete market as it allows optimized material use, generates economic benefits, and is highly environment-friendly. RPC is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to properties such as increased durability, high strength, and ability to withstand high load and pressure. It is more environment-friendly than other conventional concrete products. The material also has lower permeability, and this is a major factor for its high use in high-strength applications.

"RPC contains mineral admixtures and chemical components apart from aggregates, cement, and water, which bestows special properties and characteristics to RPC, thus, increasing its usability in infrastructure applications. With increased construction activities on a global scale, RPC is expected to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global ultra-high performance concrete market segmentation

This market research report segments the global ultra-high performance concrete marketbased on application (roads and bridge construction, anti-detonating construction, building construction, military construction, and others). The report also provides an analysis of the market based on geographic regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The roads and bridge construction segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 44% of the market. It is also the fastest growing application and is expected to witness an increase of more than 1% during the forecast period.

APAC was the leading region for the global ultra-high performance concrete market in 2017, accounting for a market share of over 42%. APAC is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period followed by the Americas and EMEA.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF all reports in our Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180214005146/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com