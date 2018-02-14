

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT 2 PLC (the Company)



Record Date for Special Dividend



Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc is pleased to announce a special dividend of 2.00 pence per share.



The record date for the special dividend will be 23 February 2018, the corresponding ex-dividend date will be 22 February 2018 and the payment date will be 16 March 2018.



14 February 2018



For further information please contact: Stuart Brookes Company Secretary Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc 01253 754740



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc via GlobeNewswire



B1GDYS5R63



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX