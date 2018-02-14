AIM-listed social video outfit Brave Bison Group on Wednesday said it had signed a two-year kit sponsorship and supplier deal with Under Armour for Rebel FC, its "social influencer" football team. Rebel FC has been developed in partnership with Brave Bison and YouTube contributor Calum Airey as both a sports digital media enterprise and a football team, the company said in a statement. The team creates football-content delivered across all key social platforms. Brave Bison said the partnership ...

