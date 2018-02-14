UK-focussed onshore oil and gas production and exploration company Union Jack Oil updated the market on its operations on Wednesday, reporting that 2018 was expected to see potentially high-impact drilling at Biscathorpe and Holmwood as well as a new planning application to be submitted during April 2018 on Wressle. The AIM-traded firm said that in addition, results were expected from the workover of wells currently underway at the recently-acquired Fiskerton Airfield. Discussions were also due ...

