Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest churn analytics study on the financial services industry. A renowned financial services firm wanted to predict churn and present more targeted and tailored offers to see a sizeable reduction in churn. The client wanted to profile the customers that are vulnerable to churn and devise retention offers for those customers.

According to the churn analytics experts at Quantzig, "Prominent financial services firms are relying on churn analytics to detect early warning signs of customer churn and engage them with retention offers."

In today's competitive environment, reducing customer churn has become an essential task for the banks. It has been estimated that around 50% of the customers across the globe have either changed their banks or show signs of churn. Leading financial services industry players are adopting churn analytics to detect early warning signs of the customer churn and engage them with retention offers.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to precisely forecast and avoid churn and build customer loyalty. The client was able to foresee the client's service consumption that may generate cross-sell and up-sell opportunities.

This churn analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Anticipate and manage risks associated with customer churn

Identify the key areas to increase the business value

This churn analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Reducing churn rates by 10% and amplifying the service offerings of the financial services firm

Understanding the customer's needs', preferences, and offering personalized services

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 14 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

