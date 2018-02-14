Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new market segmentation study on the beverage industry. A renowned client in the beverage industry wanted to efficiently tailor their marketing mix to meet specific consumer needs and wants. The client wanted to create a robust inbound marketing strategy to improve their brand presence. Also, the client wanted to determine new segments and innovative ways of positioning their products.

Market Segmentation Enables a Renowned Beverage Industry Company to Streamline Marketing Efforts and Target New Consumers Across Niche Regions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the market segmentation experts at Infiniti, "To comprehend the buying behavior of the customers and refine their product portfolios, renowned manufacturers are adopting market segmentation studies."

The process of segmentation begins with understanding the needs of the customers. Currently, the buying behavior of the consumers is changing and moving towards better quality products. With the help of market segmentation, beverage industry players can profile the customers with similar wants and needs.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to align themselves with the requirements of the target segments. The client was able to categorize the potential drivers and deploy a model with the aid of a five forces analysis to realize the competitive intensity of the beverage industry. Also, the client was able to segment market size by the application regarding the product and the country.

This market segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Efficiently estimate the market size of the beverage industry regarding the value and volume

Analyze the growth opportunities and adequately allocated resources

This market segmentation solution offered predictive insights on:

Understanding the current offerings by the competitors

Adjusting marketing campaigns to satisfy the needs of different customers

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

