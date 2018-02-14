Digi Communications N.V. informs shareholders and investors that the Preliminary Financial Report for the year ended December 31, 2017 is available starting 14th of February 2018, 6:30 PM EET time, on the company's website (www.digi-communications.ro ), at section Investor Relations.

About Digi Communications NV

Digi is the parent holding company of RCS RDS, a leading provider of pay TV and telecommunications services in Romania and Hungary. In addition, RCS RDS provides mobile services as an MVNO to the large Romanian communities living in Spain and Italy.

Contacts:

For Digi Communications NV

Serghei Bulgac

Phone no: +4031 400 4444

investor.relations@rcs-rds.ro