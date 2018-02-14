The global automotive camera-based side mirrors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 17% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180214005928/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive camera-based side mirrors market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global automotive camera-based side mirrors market by application, including passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: increasing preference for safer and convenient features in vehicles

Globally, vehicle buyers are displaying their preference for enhanced safety features in vehicles. Passenger cars and commercial vehicles are increasingly being equipped with a multitude of safety and convenience features. One of the major reasons leading to this is the rising number of road accidents. Mirror systems are constantly being developed to improve visibility and to maintain a good level of awareness.

Enhanced features such as blind spot detection and lane departure warning systems, make driving safer by providing the driver with crucial road information. This is attracting a large number of customers who are willing to pay for vehicles equipped with advanced safety features instead of base models that lack necessary safety features. Automotive camera-based side mirrors, provide better visibility to drivers compared to conventional side mirrors by reducing the driver's blind spots.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive electronicsresearch, "The automotive camera-based side mirrors proves crucial, especially at night or during low-light conditions. They can be configured and adjusted accordingly to provide maximum visibility under low-light conditions to increase the awareness levels of the driver. Another advantage of automotive camera-based side mirrors is that it offers a wider range of vision compared to conventional side-view mirrors, which allows the driver to judge the distance between the vehicles behind accurately."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: emergence of surround view mirror system

Surround view mirror system or 360° camera system functions as a camera that is positioned to provide the driver with a bird's eye vision of all the four sides of the vehicle. The system combines all the inputs from the surrounding cameras and displays as a single video offering an elevated view to the driver. Surround view mirror systems functions with the help of sonar technologies, which accurately identifies and the distance between vehicles and alerts the driver through audio signals.

Market challenge: high replacement costs

The integration of technology used in the automotive sector has increased the replacement costs associated with automotive technologies. Camera-based side mirrors incur high maintenance cost when compared to conventional side-view mirrors. The advancement of sensors, digital display, and the associated relay systems have caused maintenance costs to increase.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in our Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180214005928/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com