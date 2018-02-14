Runtech is a market leader in environmentally friendly and energy efficient turbo vacuum technology

Together Gardner Denver and Runtech plan to expand the technology to broader flow control, vacuum and pressure systems, and services to drive future profitable growth

Acquisition fits disciplined capital allocation strategy of M&A in core, mission critical technologies

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GDI), a leading global provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, announced that it has acquired Runtech Systems Oy for a net purchase price of approximately $93 million funded by cash on hand. Based in Kolho, Finland, Runtech is a leading global manufacturer of turbo vacuum technology systems and optimization solutions for use in a variety of process-oriented industrial end markets. Runtech will be part of Gardner Denver's Industrials Segment.

"Runtech is a market-leader with a history of innovation, excellent customer relationships and strong talent with deep market expertise," said Vicente Reynal, Gardner Denver's CEO. "This transaction is aligned with our strategy of leveraging core, mission critical technologies to drive growth and build additional value at acquired companies. Runtech's technology will enable expansion into new and attractive markets. It is a great addition to the Gardner Denver family," added Reynal.

"This is exciting time for our customers and employees," said Kimmo Loippo, Chairman and co-founder of Runtech. "Both companies are aligned, with an entrepreneurial mind-set and a passion for developing innovative customer focused solutions," added Loippo. Juha Karvinen, co-founder and developer of EcoFlow and Eco-Pump said, "Together our combined capabilities will further expand the technology to broader flow control, vacuum and pressure solutions for the betterment of our customers."

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver (NYSE: GDI) is a leading global provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services, which it sells across multiple attractive end-markets within the industrial, energy and medical industries. Its broad and complete range of compressor, pump, vacuum and blower products and services, along with its application expertise and over 155 years of engineering heritage, allows Gardner Denver to provide differentiated product and service offerings for its customers' specific uses. Gardner Denver supports its customers through its global geographic footprint of 38 key manufacturing facilities, more than 30 complementary service and repair centers across six continents, and approximately 6,400 employees world-wide.

