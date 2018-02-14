Technavio's latest market research report on the global cell proliferation kits market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180214005966/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cell proliferation kits market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global cell proliferation kits market will grow at a CAGR of close to 8%during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of toxicology testing in the food industry is a major factor driving the market's growth.

In the recent past, the food industry had been making continuous improvements in safety testing methods to reduce product recalls and the number of cases related to food contamination. The constant increase in the usage of food additives, the development of food contact substances, and the changing climatic conditions escalated the need to explore the use of high-throughput chemical toxicology testing approaches to ensure food safety.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing importance of promotional activities as one of the key emerging trends driving the global cell proliferation kits market:

Increasing importance of promotional activities

Players find it difficult to market their products due to the nature of the product and the niche type of end-users in the market. When compared to other analysis, the equipment, brand and product visibility have a limited role in the sale of cell proliferation kits. Improving the distribution network and making the products available for end-users becomes a key strategy. Restrictions on advertisement and marketing of these products led to a significant lack of awareness about cell proliferation kits. Competitors have recognized this issue and are promoting the use of cell proliferation kits through their websites.

"Players in the market are beginning to realize the importance of promotional activities due to continuous product enhancements. This is likely to drive the growth of the global cell proliferation kits market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on lab equipment

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global cell proliferation kits market segmentation

This market research report segments the global cell proliferation kits market into the following applications (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and academic institutes and research laboratories) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 38% of the market, as cell proliferation kits are a primary requirement to screen products such as drugs and vaccines. The market share for this application is expected to decrease nearly 2% by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global cell proliferation kits market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 42%, which is attributed to the increasing awareness about the importance of cell-based assays and initiatives taken by governments to promote the use of cell proliferation assays. By 2022, the Americas is expected to witness a decline of nearly 2% during the forecast period. On the other hand, APAC will see growth in terms of market share due to the increase in investments by leading players in the pharmaceutical industry in the region.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in the Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180214005966/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com