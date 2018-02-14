Technavio's latest market research report on the global cloud-based project portfolio management market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180214005900/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cloud-based project portfolio management market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global cloud-based project portfolio management market will grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the forecast period. Increasing requirements for large-scale project management is a major factor driving the market's growth.

At present, organizations are concentrating on cultivating and managing the resources necessary for efficient product outputs, which increases the requirements for efficient solutions for large-scale project management. The main purpose of the cloud-based project portfolio management software is to automate processes to ensure maximum outputs by managing resources and maintaining a regular follow-up.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the interlinking of software with project portfolio management as one of the key emerging trends driving the global cloud-based project portfolio management market:

Interlinking of software with project portfolio management

There has been an increase in the demand for project portfolio management softwarein the market. This has caused the stakeholders in several businesses to demand new features in the software to increase their productivity. One of the major trends identified in the global cloud-based project portfolio management market is the interlinking of multiple software to match the requirements of the business.

At present, cloud-based project portfolio management software is deployed by several enterprises to give people access to documents, data, and reports from multiple devices at multiple locations. With all the dat a accessible centrally by numerous users, the accountability of the system will increase. This will provide enterprises with an instant overview of what everyone is working on.

"Interlinked project portfolio management software will allow the users to update data in real time and will end the complication of sending endless email attachments of the same document. Also, the implementation of cloud-based project portfolio management will enhance the company's assurance for up-to-date data," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research onenterprise application

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global cloud-based project portfolio management market segmentation

This market research report segments the global cloud-based project portfolio management market into the following end-users (manufacturing, ICT, healthcare, BFSI, and others) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, the manufacturing segment dominated the global cloud-based project portfolio management market, with a market share of approximately 34%. It was followed by the ICT segment, the healthcare segment, and the BFSI segment respectively.

In 2017, the Americas dominated the global cloud-based project portfolio management market with a market share of close to 48%. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. However, the emerging economies in APAC are expected to become the most significant markets for cloud-based project portfolio management solutions during the forecast period.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF all reports in our Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180214005900/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com