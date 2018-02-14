Orbotech Stock Has Many Growth CatalystsToday's stock relates to another of our favorite methods of investing in growth stocks. The "picks and shovels" method implies investing in stocks of companies that provide products or services to other companies involved in prevailing trends. Investors stand to gain superlative returns if they consider these stocks for the long term.Case in point: Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK), which is a leading global supplier of cutting-edge solutions for the manufacture of electronic products. Its technologies are used in the manufacturing of the world's most advanced consumer and industrial products throughout the electronics and adjacent.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...