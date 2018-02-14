Zurich - Managing data in the financial services industry is rapidly evolving. Blockchain technologies are being used to make things more efficient and cost effective for both financial firms and regulators.

By Alastair Greener, Business Reporter

Marco Selva, CEO of Integration Alpha says: "The cost of being compliant is extremely high and getting higher and higher. You have to come to more efficient solutions." Players in the industry are finding they need to adapt quickly to make itself more efficient or risk being left behind. "The question is always if you are not fast enough moving up the path, up the ladder you might end up dead," says Selva. "It might cost you to go out of business as your costs will eat your margins up."

According to Tom Debus, managing partner at Integration Alpha a three-step approach is needed by financial players to make the data compliancy process more efficient. He adds the first two steps, involves companies moving from an in-house system to a decentralised blockchain approach. "Today's reality basically is most banks and companies actually do everything in-house," Debus says. "They have teams that collate the data. They have teams that calculate all those key figures and measures that the regulators want to see. "They have people that verify and reconcile all of this from front-to-back. They send it on to regulators and do the Q&A with the regulators. All of that today happens in-house with most of the banks. But there is no competitive advantage of doing it internally."

Through ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...