WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After coming under pressure early in the session, shares of Avis Budget (CAR) continue to see considerable weakness in afternoon trading on Wednesday. Avis Budget is currently down by 4.1 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in over two months.



The drop by Avis Budget comes after Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating on the car rental company's stock to Sell from Neutral.



