Euromoney's founder Sir Patrick Sergeant cashed in a total of 40,000 ordinary shares in the group on Wednesday, collecting £457,326.50 in the process. Sergeant sold 13,265 shares at 11.50p and a further 26,735 at 11.40p. But that wasn't the only action on the LSE coming from the Sergeant household on Wednesday, as Lady Gillian Sergeant also disposed of 23,828 shares, ensuring the Valentines dinner would be paid in Dutch. Gillian disposed of 20,000 ordinary shares at 11.40p each and a further ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...