Greatland Gold announced on Wednesday that it is ready to conduct its first drilling campaign at its Havieron licence in April. The precious and base metals exploration and development company plans to use up to four vertical holes to analyse the type of mineralisation and determine gold, copper and other element grades at the Paterson project in Western Australia. The three lincences acquired by Greatland covered more than 385 square kilometres prospective for iron-oxide-copper-gold deposits ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...