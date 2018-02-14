President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, said accusations that he was looking to create a so-called European "superstate" were "total nonsense", and stated that many Britons had unfairly labelled him as a "stupid, stubborn federalist". Juncker was responding to an earlier speech by foreign secretary Boris Johnson over his post-Brexit vision for the UK, where he said the EU wanted to form an "overarching European state", where he claimed that integration amongst the nations was ...

