Vivametrica Signs With Global Reinsurer SCOR to Change the Insurance Game

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / Insurance is in many ways a conservative industry that is generally slow to adopt change. However, the pace of adaptation has accelerated recently with innovations in technology and the introduction of insuretechs into the space. Some insurers are leveraging these advances to change the way they do business. Through innovation and willingness to adapt, global reinsurer SCOR, which operates in 160 countries and is the 4th largest in the world, is at the forefront of this paradigm shift in insurance.

"Our partnership with SCOR Global Life proves that new synergies and collaborations are the way of the future for insurance. We are proud to be on this journey with SCOR," said Dr. Rick Hu, CEO of Vivametrica.

As announced by SCOR last week, Vivametrica has signed an agreement to co-develop a novel underwriting and risk assessment model that uses physical activity data to determine the "biological age" of individuals. This technology draws on Vivametrica expertise, clinical research studies, and insurer validated investigations linking physical activity to mortality, and disease risk. Leveraging the power of smartphones and wearable sensors to continuously collect user information, this new model has the potential to change the client-insurer relationship, as well as provide new approaches to underwriting.

This Biological Age Model combines SCOR's extensive knowledge and experience in insurance with the powerful analytics developed by Vivametrica using their one-of-a-kind population database. This has the potential to expedite the application process, allow access to new markets of scale, and engage clients in personal wellness.

"This partnership between Vivametrica and SCOR represents a fundamental shift in the way insurers will leverage technology, wearables, and predictive analytics. By combining Vivametrica's deep knowledge in health, physical activity, and analytics with SCOR's industry leadership and innovative drive, we bring the Biological Age Model that has the potential to change underwriting forever. The industry only benefits from such great partnerships between incumbents and Insuretech start-ups," said Dr. Christy Lane, Co-CEO of Vivametrica.

For more information, visit www.vivametrica.com.

Vivametrica is a health analytics company that provides measurement of mortality and chronic disease risk using digital biomarkers developed from personal sensor data. Vivametrica was started in 2013 by physicians and researchers with expertise in big data, physical activity, wearable devices, and evidence-based health measurement. Members of the team are also founders of the Wearable Health Lab at Stanford University. Vivametrica's patent-pending algorithms are based on the world's largest known population-based dataset including physical activity. Analyses are used by life and health insurers to streamline underwriting, personalize insurance products, and provide engagement tools to customers. Vivametrica's device-agnostic platform also supports health and wellness organizations.

SCOR, the fourth largest reinsurer in the world, provides insurance companies with a diversified and innovative range of solutions and services to control and manage risk. Using its experience and expertise ("The Art & Science of Risk"), SCOR provides cutting-edge financial solutions, analytics tools and services in all areas related to risk - in Life & Health insurance (longevity, mortality, LTC, etc.) as well as in P&C insurance (natural catastrophes, agriculture, industry, transport, engineering, etc.).

