The global commercial coffee brewer marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global commercial coffee brewer market by product (commercial satellite coffee brewer, commercial decanter coffee brewer, commercial airport coffee brewer, and commercial coffee urn). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: growing focus on introducing new flavors of brewed coffee in foodservice establishments

Introducing new flavors of brewed coffee in coffee chains can encourage more consumers to try the new flavors, which can have an impact on the growth in demand for commercial coffee brewers during the forecast period. The growing consumer preference for various flavors of brewed coffee also encourages many end-users to expand their coffee offerings. For instance, foodservice establishments are also focusing on offering cold brew coffee, which is gaining significant popularity worldwide, mainly due to the health benefits.

Market trend: growing availability of commercial coffee brewers with energy efficient features

The US EPA introduced the specifications required for getting a commercial coffee brewer ENERGY STAR certified in 2016. Commercial espresso machines that are used for high volume production and are designed such that they help in saving energy costs claim to consume up to 35% less energy compared to the conventional models. Hence, manufacturers are focusing on including energy saving features in commercial coffee brewersby offering special energy saving modes in the equipment. For instance, commercial coffee brewers with energy saving features such as a sleep mode or an after-hours mode are available which help to save energy and improve the life of components.

"The preference for commercial coffee brewers with energy-efficient features is increasing significantly among the end-users. In addition to minimizing energy consumption, they also offer benefits such as lower utility costs and low carbon footprint," says a senior analyst at Technavio for food serviceresearch.

Market challenge: growing availability of pre-used commercial coffee brewers

Some foodservice establishments prefer purchasing pre-used commercial coffee brewers that offer high-quality coffee and allow foodservice establishment owners to save on equipment purchase costs. The online market for pre-used commercial coffee brewers is expanding in countries such as the US, India, Australia, and South Africa. eBay and Burkett Restaurant Equipment are some popular online marketplaces that sell used commercial coffee brewers.

