

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., revealed Wednesday that he has opened an investigation into the employment of former White House staff secretary Rob Porter, who has been accused of domestic abuse against his two ex-wives.



In an interview on CNN's 'New Day,' Gowdy said he was 'troubled by almost every aspect' of Porter's employment at the White House.



'How do you have any job if you have credible allegations of domestic abuse? Again, I am biased toward the victim,' Gowdy said.



Gowdy sent letters to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and FBI Director Christopher Wray requesting information about the policies and processes regarding interim security clearances within the Executive Branch.



The committee is also investigating the extent to which any security clearance issued to Porter comported with those policies and processes, the letters said.



Gowdy notes in the letters that Wray indicated in testimony on Tuesday that the FBI completed its security clearance background investigation of Porter last year.



Wray's testimony contradicted comments by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders suggesting that the security clearance process was ongoing.



Speaking to reporters last week, President Donald Trump highlighted that Porter has denied the accusations of verbal and physical abuse against his two ex-wives.



'As you probably know, he says he's innocent,' Trump said. 'And I think you have to remember that. He said very strongly yesterday that he's innocent.'



Trump praised the job that Porter did while working at the White House and said he hoped his former aide would have a great career ahead of him.



Porter announced his resignation last Wednesday despite calling the allegations of domestic abuse 'outrageous' and 'false.'



