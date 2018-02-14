Upstream Works Software Ltd.: Upstream Works Appoints SVP, Worldwide Sales

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upstream Works a provider of Omnichannel Contact Centre solutions, today announced the appointment of Andy McDonald as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales. The appointment is part of a strategic initiative to better serve growing international demand for best-in-class communication solutions.

McDonald is an accomplished sales leader with a proven track record building high performance teams and achieving accelerated growth. Leading the partner and sales teams in North America and EMEA, he is committed to driving innovative customer contact strategies with a focus on high growth, customer experience, and digital customer care.

"At Upstream Works, we have an incredible opportunity ahead of us, to build upon our foundation into our next phase of development. Andy has an impressive record delivering growth, leading teams and significant experience in the industry serving end-to-end customer service requirements. We are excited to leverage Andy's experience to further our international presence," said Rob McDougall, President and CEO of Upstream Works.

McDonald has a wealth of experience driving innovative customer contact strategies to deliver real business value across the enterprise. In his previous role as VP Sales and GM EMEA, he led Upstream Works into the European market. Prior to launching his career with Upstream Works, McDonald held senior leadership roles at Avaya, Inc., Nice Systems, and eGain Corporation.

Upstream Works continues to expand its partner network and grow its customer base to meet the demand for its leading edge contact center solutions. With the appointment of McDonald, the company is affirming its commitment to providing its products and services worldwide.

About Upstream Works

Upstream Works provides best-in-class Omnichannel Contact Centre software to increase customer engagement and agent success. We bring the customer journey together across all digital channels, applications and platforms with management simplicity and desktop elegance. For over 15 years, organisations around the world and across industries have benefited from Upstream Works' experience and expertise, gaining operational efficiency and transforming the connected customer experience.

See UWF in action at www.upstreamworks.com (http://www.upstreamworks.com/) or request a personal demo at demorequest@upstreamworks.com (mailto:demorequest@upstreamworks.com)

For more information, contact:

Janice Keay, VP, Marketing, Upstream Works Software

905.660.0969 x397, jkeay@upstreamworks.com (mailto:jkeay@upstreamworks.com)

