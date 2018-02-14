INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Quantum Corporation

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Quantum Corporation ("Quantum" or the "Company") (NYSE: QTM) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

On February 8, 2018, Quantum stated that it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 11, 2018 concerning its accounting practices and internal controls related to revenue recognition for transactions commencing April 1, 2016. Quantum further stated it was postponing the release of its fiscal third quarter 2018 results and earnings conference call so that its audit committee could complete an investigation into Quantum's accounting matters and related internal controls.

