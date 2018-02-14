Glooko's Mobile Insulin Dosing System aims to make it easier and more effective for physicians and patients to titrate long-acting insulin between visits

Glooko, the leader in diabetes data management, today announced its Mobile Insulin Dosing System (MIDS) has been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration for the titration of long-acting insulin for people with type 2 diabetes. Glooko's MIDS is the first insulin titration application accessible through a unified diabetes management platform, which provides a complete program for diabetes management.

The system includes access to a patient's blood glucose (BG) data directly from their glucose meter so people with diabetes (PWDs) do not have to manually enter their fasting blood glucose, and healthcare providers (HCPs) access accurate diabetes data in the MIDS module1. MIDS analyzes a patient's fasting blood glucose levels and recommends insulin dose adjustments based on the HCP's pre-configured treatment plan and/or published clinical guidelines so patients can quickly and easily get to their optimal insulin dose. To enhance adherence, MIDS includes customizable in-app reminders to check fasting blood glucose and to take insulin.

Poor understanding of insulin therapy by people with diabetes, combined with clinical inertia driven by a lack of knowledge, education and time, has negatively impacted the success of insulin therapy2. Less than 50% of PWDs on long-acting insulin have achieved their target glycemic outcomes3. At the same time, patient education and communication on insulin titration has proven clinical benefits4

While adherence to insulin therapy is sub-optimal, clinical inertia by physicians resistance to initiate and/or escalate insulin therapy is also a barrier to achieving glycemic control for PWDs. Although step-wise intensification of diabetes therapy is recommended by both national and international guidelines5, physicians in the U.S. tend to delay the initiation of insulin therapy compared to physicians from other countries6

The prevalence of mobile technologies provides a way to support and educate patients on insulin in a continuous and contextual manner. With MIDS, Glooko has set out to ease and improve adherence to insulin therapy and drive overall better health outcomes among people with type 2 diabetes.

"Managing long-acting insulin can be a challenge for people with diabetes because it requires patients to regularly change their doses based on their own calculations using fasting glucose values. This can be daunting and unreliable," said Dr. Michael Greenfield, Chief Medical Officer at Glooko.

He continued, "I am excited that Glooko can now offer MIDS, which helps clinicians support their patients in safely and rapidly attaining optimal glycemic levels. In a pre-market study, I used MIDS with my patients and was able to witness both improvements in glucose control and how happy patients were to have an easy tool to help them titrate their insulin dose on their mobile phones."

Glooko invested in 18 months of close collaboration with clinical experts around the world to ensure MIDS is market-ready. Many rounds of user experience design reviews, human factors studies, pre-market programs and feedback sessions have culminated in the delivery of MIDS. Results, including some from these studies, can be found in an infographic recently presented at the Diabetes Technology Society meeting and available here.

To get a demonstration of MIDS or start to use MIDS with your patients or members, please click here to contact Glooko.

About Glooko

Glooko provides insights into diabetes by enabling both people with diabetes (PWDs) and their care teams with technology to understand and manage diabetes care. Our self-management mobile app automatically uploads data from devices including blood glucose meters, insulin pumps, CGMs and several fitness and activity trackers providing timely and verified data and enabling PWDs and care teams to correlate it with diet, exercise, medication and other data. We provide care teams with an easy office data upload solution and a population health app so they can support PWDs during and in-between office visits. Trusted by the world's leaders in diabetes care, we are used by 7,000 clinics and over 1.5 million PWDs in 23 countries across 15 languages. Learn more by visiting www.glooko.com.

