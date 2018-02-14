Stocks finished higher across the Continent, seeing the day out from their best levels of the session after an abrupt US CPI-inspired drop in the afternoon. As feared, US consumer prices data for January surprised to the upside, but so too did stocks on both sides of the Atlantic, even in the face of higher government bond yields. Stockmarket volatility was lower on both sides of the Pond as well, with the VStoxx index down 20.18% to 20.71, mirroring a similar fall in the Chicago Board of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...