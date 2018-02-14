SMAC Corporation: New Micro Gripper Allows Fragile Part Handling as Low as 2.5 Gram Force

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMAC Moving Coil Actuators introduced details for their new MGR6 Series Micro Gripper. The SMAC MGR6 Series Micro Gripper has a very low moving mass with two independent axes, and, thanks to a patented Soft-Land routine, is capable of light, controlled forces. It can be used as an end effector on third party robots. The unit sells for less than $1,000, providing a reasonable cost for the solution.

MGR6 Series Micro Gripper Specs:

Dimensions [mm]: 55x47.5x24

55x47.5x24 Stroke [mm]: 10 (5 each)

10 (5 each) Peak Force [N]: 3.8

3.8 Force Constant [N/A]: 11.5

Applications that have been accomplished with the MGR6 include tiny semiconductor (0201) components handling, small lens handling, stent/catheter handling, sample tube handling, and electronics assembly. These applications make use of the company's patented Soft-Land feature, programmable down to as low as 2.5 gram force (depending on controller), and two independently controlled gripper fingers to pick up asymmetric and/or off-set parts.

Small part assembly is increasing - due to consumer product trends - such as smart phones and watches. These parts are too small and fragile to be handled by most humans. The product also feeds back what happened during the process - i.e. pick up occurred - correct position achieved - part was put down - etc. The MGR6 enables increased small part assembly - particularly of complicated small products that are made in very high quantities.

Currently, small grippers are primarily pneumatic. Guides are not good, forces are too high due to seal friction, and grippers are single axis so off-set parts can be damaged.

SMAC's built-in sensor feedback system gives SMAC's devices, including the Micro Gripper, the unique mechatronic ability to "perform a task and verify its quality at the same time." This would allow the actuators to quality check key processes 100% in real time and feedback the results.

SMAC electric grippers incorporate programmable speeds, positions and forces with data feedback. The ability to independently control each jaw allows precise force control, measurement and positioning. This makes them ideal for a wide range of positioning, measuring, and inspection applications, particularly where 100% verification is required.

Contact: info@smac-mca.com (mailto:info@smac-mca.com)

