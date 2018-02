WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) continue to see significant strength in afternoon trading on Wednesday after an early move to the upside. Chipotle is currently up by 14.4 percent after ending the previous session at a multi-year closing low.



The rebound by Chipotle comes after the restaurant chain appointed Taco Bell Chief Executive Brian Niccol to replace founder Steve Ells as CEO.



