

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday he continues to have 'great confidence' in White House Chief of Staff John Kelly despite criticism of the handling of the resignation of former White House staff secretary Rob Porter.



Pence expressed his support for Kelly in an interview with Axios, although he acknowledged that the White House could have handled the situation better.



'As I said and as the White House has said, I think the White House could have handled this better, and I still feel that way,' Pence said.



He added, 'That being said, any more counsel I have on this I'll share with president of the United States.'



Pence went on to praise Kelly's service as a Marine Corps general, Secretary of Homeland Security, and Chief of Staff.



'John Kelly has done a remarkable job as chief of staff for the President of the United States and I look forward to continuing to work with him for many, many months to come,' Pence said.



Kelly has come under fire for initially supporting Porter despite allegations of verbal and physical abuse against his two ex-wives.



