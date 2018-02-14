CarSmartt Inc. Announces OTC Ticker Symbol Change to "CRSM" Following Formal Name Change

Today the President of Carsmartt@ (OTC-SRSP) Roy Capasso Announces Corporate Update

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2018 / CarSmartt Inc. (OTC PINK: CRSM) today announced that FINRA has approved its OTC Venture Market stock ticker symbol change from "SRSP" to "CRSM" effective immediately. This announcement follows the Company's formal name change. There is no action required by current shareholders in connection with this change.

"We are pleased to begin trading under the new 'CRSM' symbol as we remain focused on our core business of delivering reliable, affordable, and environmentally responsible service," said Vito M. Visconti, COO of CarSmartt,Inc. "We want our company name, symbol, and mission to embody our continued commitment to being responsible stewards of the environment and consistently pushing to innovate our vision of CarSmartt,Inc. in the near future while connecting people and delivering packages along the way."

About Carsmartt®

CarSmartt® Inc. is a startup company of the revolutionary APP.CARSMARTT.COM, a ride sharing concept located in Palo Alto, CA. At CarSmartt®, we aim to make long distance traveling safer and more affordable, while connecting with people along the way. CarSmartt® members can choose to share a ride or ship a package with the option of applying insurance coverage. All CarSmartt® drivers are subject to a background check to reassure the safety of passengers. CarSmartt® is currently now active in the Usa, Italy, Mexico, and Colombia. However, our company will soon continue to expand to Europe, Canada, and Latin America.

CONTACT

Carsmartt®

228 Hamilton Ave.

Palo Alto, CA 94301

Website: http://www.carsmartt.com

Phone: 650-460-7416

Email: ir@carsmartt.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although CARSMARTT®, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, CARSMARTT®, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability to meet the conditions necessary to, among other matters, obtain a public listing on a major national exchange.

SOURCE: CarSmartt Inc.